South Yorkshire Police have shared their North Yorkshire colleagues’ appeal after discovering a potential Dinnington link to a violent disturbance in York city centre last month.

The incident happened shortly before 7.45pm on Saturday, July 26, when officers were called to reports of a large altercation on Low Ousegate.

Police say they acted quickly to reduce rising tensions and made four arrests for offences including affray - also known as threatening violence - and assaulting an emergency worker.

Three of those arrested have since been bailed under conditions preventing them from entering York city centre.

Senior Commander for York, Supt Ed Haywood-Noble, said: “We are committed to tackling all types of unacceptable and criminal behaviour in our city centre at night.

“The vast majority of people are using the city’s bars without issue or incident, and those who are intent on committing crime in York are not welcome.

“York has a vibrant hospitality scene, and people should be able to come here without the fear of becoming a victim of crime.”

Officers are now appealing for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 12250138659.

