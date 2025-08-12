Rotherham crime: 16 and 18-year-olds arrested after high-speed chases recover drugs, cash and cars
South Yorkshire Police said in the early hours of Tuesday, August 12, officers on patrol in Parkgate spotted a VW Golf travelling at speed and set off in pursuit.
The Golf sped up before crashing into a central reservation near St Ann’s Roundabout.
A police spokesperson said officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and, after a search, found six bags of the drug inside.
The car was also suspected to be running on cloned licence plates.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, driving without insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.
He remains in custody.
Earlier this month, officers in East Dene came across another suspicious vehicle. Noticing a Seat Leon idling in the middle of a junction with no lights on, they approached.
As they did, the vehicle fled, before crashing into a parked car.
The driver ran from the scene, but a search uncovered drug paraphernalia, traces of cannabis and around £1,000 in cash, police say.
An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession with intent to supply drugs, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.