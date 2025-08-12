Two teenagers have been arrested after car chases in Rotherham - with police recovering drugs, cash and suspected stolen vehicles.

South Yorkshire Police said in the early hours of Tuesday, August 12, officers on patrol in Parkgate spotted a VW Golf travelling at speed and set off in pursuit.

The Golf sped up before crashing into a central reservation near St Ann’s Roundabout.

A police spokesperson said officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and, after a search, found six bags of the drug inside.

The car was also suspected to be running on cloned licence plates.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, driving without insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.

He remains in custody.

Earlier this month, officers in East Dene came across another suspicious vehicle. Noticing a Seat Leon idling in the middle of a junction with no lights on, they approached.

As they did, the vehicle fled, before crashing into a parked car.

The driver ran from the scene, but a search uncovered drug paraphernalia, traces of cannabis and around £1,000 in cash, police say.

An 18-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession with intent to supply drugs, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.