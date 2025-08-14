Student at High Storrs, Ellis Overnden, will study Medicine at Cambridge after achieving three A’s and a B.

The Star was lucky enough to be there to capture the magical moment when the student discovered how well he had done.

Ellis opening his results. | High Storrs School

Ellis said:“I needed two As and an A, and Chemistry had to be in there somewhere,” he said.

After opening his results, and seeing his amazing grades, Ellis seemed thrilled.

“I got three A*’s and a B so I’m very happy with that,” he said.

Ellis will be joining 8 of his peers at Oxbridge, this September.