Watch: Smoke fills The Moor as youths set off fireworks in Sheffield city centre
Footage shows how The Moor was filled with smoke and explosions at around 6.30pm on Halloween (October 31) from fireworks set off by a group in balaclavas.
One clip shows a young man holding the ‘Roman candle’ style firework in his hand after lighting it in the street close to Primark.
The shots barely clear the surrounding three-storey shops before they explode , and a man can be heard shouting angrily after the firework is spent.
A second clip again showed fireworks being set off on The Moor, this time close to the St Luke’s Charity Shop.
A young man is seen laughing and jogging with the Roman candle held over his head as if it were an Olympic torch.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.