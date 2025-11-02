Watch: Smoke fills The Moor as youths set off fireworks in Sheffield city centre

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 07:21 GMT
Young men shoot fireworks from handheld sticks on The Moor in Sheffield city centre
Young men were filmed setting off fireworks in Sheffield city centre.

Footage shows how The Moor was filled with smoke and explosions at around 6.30pm on Halloween (October 31) from fireworks set off by a group in balaclavas.

Footage showed a group of young men filling the Moor in Sheffield City Centre with smoke on October 31 by setting off handheld fireworks. | National World

One clip shows a young man holding the ‘Roman candle’ style firework in his hand after lighting it in the street close to Primark.

The shots barely clear the surrounding three-storey shops before they explode , and a man can be heard shouting angrily after the firework is spent.

A second clip again showed fireworks being set off on The Moor, this time close to the St Luke’s Charity Shop.

A young man is seen laughing and jogging with the Roman candle held over his head as if it were an Olympic torch.

Watch both clips in the video at the top of this page.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

