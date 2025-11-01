A Sheffield dinner lady who “was only meant to cover for two days” and ended up staying 40 years says she is “emotional” to be retiring.

Lynne Ward was given a heartfelt send off by friends, family and colleagues at Tinsley Meadow Primary Academy School as she hung up her apron after four decades.

In 1985, Lynne Ward walked into the then-name Tinsley Junior School to cover someone's shift as a dinner lady for just two days. She has now retired after staying for 40 years. | Graham Ward

The 71-year-old mum has outlasted seven headteachers and even the school’s original name - when she joined in 1985, it was still called Tinsley Junior School.

Lynne, who was 31 when she walked into the school, says she was only meant to stay to cover another lady’s holiday leave and ended up never leaving.

She said: “I had a friend who worked there as a dinner lady who asked if I would cover for two days while another woman went on holiday to Pakistan.

“When she came back, she wanted a job in the kitchens instead so I stayed on and I just never left.

“I just really enjoyed it - obviously! I liked looking after the children and getting to know them.

“I stayed so long I saw children grow up and leave, then I got to hear all about what they got up to in university and getting married, and then I ended up looking after their children as well. I loved it.”

Lynne’s love for the job also came from being such a well-known face of the Tinsley community, where now-grown-up pupils still see her around and call her Mrs Ward - or ‘Arsenal’ in some cases.

“I’m a Sheffield United fan but Arsenal is my second team,” said Lynne. “A couple of the lads got wind of it and started calling me Arsenal, and I answer to it as well.

“I get boxes of chocolates and biscuits through the door from lots of former pupils at Christmastime.

“I like being part of the team of the other dinner ladies as well.”

When the big day finally came, Lynne said she knew something was up at the end of the day when everyone was quiet.

She said: “My heart was beating going into school that day. I was very emotional but I turned up to work that day and did my job.

“Some of the kitchen staff were singing as I was going in.

“At the end of the day, someone joked ‘see you Monday, Lynne?’

“As I went to leave it was all quiet. I knew something was up, and when I walked into reception everyone was there.”

Lynne was met by the school staff, her family and close friends who travelled out of town to see her last day. She says her house is now “filled” with flowers, chocolates, vases, candles, vouchers, and more.

“It was totally unexpected,” Lynne said.

“A few of us went out for a meal and enjoyed a can of pop together on a bench.”

Lynne says she has been “relaxing” and looking after close family since leaving.