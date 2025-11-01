An inflatable play centre is closing with the loss of 20 jobs after claims a controversial car park “massively impacted” trade

Jumpin Fun in Derby will close on Sunday, November 2, after six years.

The business is next to Copeland Street car park, run by Sheffield-based Excel Parking, which was a hot-spot for complaints about the ‘five-minute rule’.

Excel Parking runs a site next to Jumpin Fun in Derby which is closing. | google

Drivers had five minutes to find a parking spot and pay - or face a demand for £100. The controversial practice was banned in February following pressure from MPs.

However, Jumpin Fun manager Nikola Slovakova said customers associated the Excel Parking car park with them and stayed away. Some 20 staff are being made redundant, she said.

She added: “The parking situation has massively impacted our trade and sales.

"It has put a massive strain on our business over the years. Unfortunately we can't withstand it any more.

"They [customers] associate the parking situation and fines with us and they are unlikely to return because they don't want to risk receiving another parking fine.”

Excel Parking Services Ltd is based in Tinsley, Sheffield.

Excel Parking boss, Simon Renshaw-Smith, and wife Karen Gillott, company secretary. | National World

A spokesperson said they “strongly refuted” claims the closure had any link to their car park.

They added: “Jumpin Fun's operating overheads - rent, business rates, insurance and staffing costs - are the key contributing factors to its closure.

“We would highlight that the adjacent car park which Excel Parking continues to manage enjoys 99.4 per cent compliance of the terms and conditions.”

The spokesperson also referred to a second car park adjacent to Jumpin Fun, run by Parking Eye.

“We have not operated the car park at Jumpin Fun for almost a year. Jumpin Fun had the option to provide free parking to its customers but chose to outsource their car park to a commercial private operator.”

In a post on its Facebook page, Jumpin Fun said several factors had affected trade.

It said: “This decision hasn’t been easy, but a number of ongoing issues - most notably the well-known car park situation - have sadly impacted the site’s trade and made it increasingly difficult to continue operating as we’d like.

“We’re sorry for the stress and inconvenience this has caused so many of you over time. Your patience, loyalty, and understanding have meant the world to us.”

Responding, Gemma Hamilton wrote she was “sorry but not surprised.”

She added: “I've been incredibly stung by the carpark issue and it really contributed to me being unwell for quite some time and so much that I won't return. I'm sad for your business.”

Louise Mohammed said: “The car park was shocking.”