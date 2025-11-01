The Spooky haunted Halloween display on Adkins Road S5

Halloween Sheffield 2025: 18 skin-crawling photos of grisly costumes and trick-or-treating parties sent by you

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2025, 11:30 GMT

Sheffield’s streets were haunted by some frighteningly top-effort costumes last night for Halloween 2025.

From a wickedly grinning Pennywise the Dancing Clown to Count Barkula the Pug, to Edward Safety-Scissorhands and Beetlejuice himself, Sheffield had some fantastic costumes out for fright night.

The Star asked readers to share photos of their trick-or-treating fun, and got scores of hair-raising pictures in response.

See our gallery below for 18 of last night's terrifying costumes from Sheffield's trick-or-treaters, and see even more photos from Sheffield’s families here on our Facebook page here.

Here are 18 skin crawling photos of your costumes and decorations from Halloween 2025 in Sheffield.

1. 18 freaky photos from Halloween 2025 in Sheffield

Here are 18 skin crawling photos of your costumes and decorations from Halloween 2025 in Sheffield. | Various, see story

Photo Sales
Amy Louise writes "my little boy as Edward Scissorhands." How is he going to open sweet wrappers in those things?

2. Don't run with those

Amy Louise writes "my little boy as Edward Scissorhands." How is he going to open sweet wrappers in those things? | Amy Louise

Photo Sales
Ayngetta Littlejohn shared this fantastic photo of their house dressed to the rafters for Halloween and crawling with spiders.

3. Crawling with them

Ayngetta Littlejohn shared this fantastic photo of their house dressed to the rafters for Halloween and crawling with spiders. | Ayngetta Littlejohn

Photo Sales
Bethany Rhiannon and her very own Addams Family.

4. They're creepy and they're kooky

Bethany Rhiannon and her very own Addams Family. | Bethany Rhiannon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldBeetlejuiceFacebook
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice