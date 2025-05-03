Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV favourite David Potts was spotted in Sheffield, handing out gifts and brightening people's days - from a bright pink horse-drawn carriage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celebrity Big Brother winner was in the city as part of a campaign to encourage more everyday acts of kindness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video recorded during the visit, David shared what he loves most about Sheffield - praising the city's friendly vibes and lovely people.

Ciara Healy

He said: “I love Sheffield, I mean it’s first thing in the morning and the people are just so energetic, I’m loving it,” he said.

“Everyone is so full of life and energy which I love as a fellow northerner myself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit comes after research revealed Sheffield is the UK city most in need of generosity, with 69 per cent of locals saying they’d love to see more kind gestures from their fellow residents.

The data came from a poll of 2,000 people nationally, and was commissioned by giffgaff. It also found that only four per cent of Brits do something generous every day, and 14 per cent say they can't even remember the last time they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money was cited as the biggest barrier to being more generous, with over a quarter of people saying it gets in the way of giving back. Gen Z, however, is leading the way in surprising loved ones with thoughtful gestures, according to the research.

To celebrate, David helped hand out popular gifts like cakes, flowers, and vouchers – small acts that nearly two-thirds of Brits say mean the most.

He said: "It’s about the little things that mean loads, like surprising someone with flowers or giving them a lift when they need it. Seeing how much it brightened people’s day here was lush."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also marked giffgaff’s launch of bigger data plans at no extra cost, with the brand saying it hopes to inspire a little more generosity across the country.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.