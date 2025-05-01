Top 9 Hairdressers in Sheffield - as voted by Star readers

By Ciara Healy
Published 1st May 2025, 08:24 BST

The top 9 hairdressers in Sheffield, as voted by you.

We asked our readers to name their favourite hairdressers in Sheffield - and you responded in your hundreds.

One winner came out on top with a huge percentage of the votes, but there were many other honourable mentions from across the city.

From salons in the city centre, to the suburbs, it was clear that Sheffield has no shortage of talented hair professionals.

Here, we run through the top nine, as chosen by you.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see who made the list.

Chaps and chicks won a landslide victory with commenters obsessed with their work. Charley Mae said : "By far the best salon wouldn't go anywhere else."

1. best hairdressers

Chaps and chicks won a landslide victory with commenters obsessed with their work. Charley Mae said : "By far the best salon wouldn't go anywhere else." | Google

The House of Knowles and Co came in strong third place. Chloe Rebecca Louise Smith said: "The girls definitely make you come out feeling great about yourself - lovely and friendly

2. best hairdressers in Sheffield

The House of Knowles and Co came in strong third place. Chloe Rebecca Louise Smith said: "The girls definitely make you come out feeling great about yourself - lovely and friendly | Google

Revive hair and beauty also had some very loyal customers - Stephanie Jackson said: "Warm and welcoming staff nice relaxed atmosphere."

3. best hairdressers sheffield

Revive hair and beauty also had some very loyal customers - Stephanie Jackson said: "Warm and welcoming staff nice relaxed atmosphere." | Google

Carrie Leah Murphy said: "Professional, friendly staff. Quality services, I wouldn't trust anyone else with my hair or nails, fabulous."

4. best hairdressers sheffield

Carrie Leah Murphy said: "Professional, friendly staff. Quality services, I wouldn't trust anyone else with my hair or nails, fabulous." | Google

