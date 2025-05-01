Top 9 Hairdressers in Sheffield - as voted by Star readers

We asked our readers to name their favourite hairdressers in Sheffield - and you responded in your hundreds.

One winner came out on top with a huge percentage of the votes, but there were many other honourable mentions from across the city.

From salons in the city centre, to the suburbs, it was clear that Sheffield has no shortage of talented hair professionals.

Here, we run through the top nine, as chosen by you.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see who made the list.

1 . best hairdressers Chaps and chicks won a landslide victory with commenters obsessed with their work. Charley Mae said : "By far the best salon wouldn't go anywhere else." | Google Photo Sales

2 . best hairdressers in Sheffield The House of Knowles and Co came in strong third place. Chloe Rebecca Louise Smith said: "The girls definitely make you come out feeling great about yourself - lovely and friendly | Google Photo Sales

3 . best hairdressers sheffield Revive hair and beauty also had some very loyal customers - Stephanie Jackson said: "Warm and welcoming staff nice relaxed atmosphere." | Google Photo Sales

4 . best hairdressers sheffield Carrie Leah Murphy said: "Professional, friendly staff. Quality services, I wouldn't trust anyone else with my hair or nails, fabulous." | Google Photo Sales