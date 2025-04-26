Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A century after the brutal murder of Sheffield boxing coach and army veteran William Plommer, a special event will be held today to commemorate his life - and the impact his death had on bringing gang rule to its knees.

The tribute, which will take place on Princess Street in Attercliffe - where Plommer was killed in 1925 - comes exactly 100 years after the violent episode that shocked Sheffield and marked a turning point in the city's criminal underworld.

Plommer, a much-loved local figure, was beaten and stabbed to death by members of the Park Brigade gang outside his home in broad daylight. The attack, witnessed by his young son, caused public outrage and directly led to the formation of the now-legendary Sheffield Flying Squad - a tough policing unit set up to dismantle gang violence.

His grandson, Canadian-born Alex Plommer, will attend the ceremony and speak about the personal legacy of the murder, which left a deep scar on the family.

“It’s pretty touching because I never really knew about this growing up - I was about 15 living in Scotland and I read something in the Sunday paper. At first, it didn’t even feel real - I asked my dad and he didn’t want to talk about it but when I got older, I became more curious,

“I’m really proud of my grandfather, it was a real tragedy for our family but what happened helped create a stronger Police force,” said Alex.

Alex Plommer (left) with Sam Sherborne (right) in front of plaque. | Dean Atkins

The event has been organised by local blacksmith Sam Sherborne and Andrew Renwick, owner of Ridgeway Forge, with support from Sheffield historian and author John Stocks.

To mark the anniversary, Stocks has released a new edition of his book Sheffield 1925: Gang Wars and Wembley Glory, which explores how post-war poverty and trauma led to a rise in gang culture in the city.

“Sheffield was known as ‘Little Chicago’ in the 1920s,” said Stocks. “Violent turf wars between the Park Brigade and the Mooney Gang erupted across the city, particularly around gambling dens like the infamous Sky Edge Tossing Ring. Police were outnumbered and under-resourced, until Plommer’s murder changed everything,” he said.

Plommer had reportedly tried to encourage a member of the Park Brigade to settle a previous dispute with a fair fight - a move seen as a challenge to their authority. Instead of agreeing, the gang ambushed him with clubs and knives.

Despite managing to crawl back inside his house, Plommer later died of his injuries and his funeral was attended by thousands in Burngreave.

The murder prompted Percy Sillitoe, later head of MI5, to form the Special Duties Squad, better known as the Flying Squad.

It was a tough, no-nonsense team that went after the gangs relentlessly and crushed organised crime in Sheffield within three years.

The memorial plaque was crafted by blacksmith and sculptor Sam Sherborne who first heard Plommer’s story through local word of mouth and felt compelled to bring it to life in steel.

Sam said: “I really wanted to show him squaring up to injustice and bullying. He was a boxer and a PE teacher and he stood up for fairness. This was never about bravado - it's a tragic story but an important one as his death helped bring the gangs’ reign of terror to an end.

“I made the plaque before I even knew where it would go, but the wall belongs to Andrew Renwick, whose business at Princess Street is just a few doors down from where Plommer lived and died. I asked him and he agreed to let me put it up.”

On Saturday, members of the Plommer family will gather to commemorate Plommer’s legacy. There will be tea and cakes served, as well as a religious blessing and live music.

Also attending will be Reagan Denton, a former gang member turned community leader who now runs De Hood Boxing Gym on the Manor estate, helping young people steer clear of violence through sport.

The event promises not just to reflect on a dark chapter of Sheffield’s history, but to show how its legacy still echoes in the city today.