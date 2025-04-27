Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kelham Island is one of Sheffield's most talked-about neighbourhoods, celebrated for its mix of industrial history and contemporary living. Curious to see what all the fuss was about, I decided to see for myself.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelham Island - you’ve heard of it, I’ve heard of it, and it seems like everyone in Sheffield either wants to live there or already does. It’s hardly a secret.

But for me, it had only ever been a blur - somewhere I’d ended up on a night out, pint in hand, trying not to lose my friends between The Fat Cat and some bar I couldn't name the next morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So I decided to go back in the daylight, phone fully charged, to find out what the fuss is really about. And I left convinced that Kelham isn’t just trendy - it might be the city’s most charming neighbourhood.

From the start, Kelham Island has a distinct atmosphere. As the city’s first low-traffic neighbourhood, there’s a calmness in the air. Grandads played outside with their grandchildren, and strangers stopped to chat on the street.

The buildings - a mix of red-brick factories turned flats, new-build apartments and lovingly restored steelworks, give the place a unique charm. It’s peaceful without being sleepy, lively without being loud.

Dean Atkins

Craig Wolstenholme, secretary of the Kelham Island and Neepsend Community Alliance (KINCA), summed it up when we spoke: “One of the biggest draws is its strong sense of community. People are incredibly friendly, and it's not uncommon to bump into friends while out walking,” he said. “There’s a real buzz around, but it still feels like home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I felt that buzz immediately. Painted electricity boxes and vibrant street art add pops of personality, but it’s the preserved heritage that really tells Kelham’s story.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The arches of Yellow Arch Studios, a former nuts-and-bolts factory turned music venue, caught my eye first. But it was Kelham Island Museum that really pulled me in. My dad, who was visiting from London, hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

There’s cobbled streets, vintage cars, and even a traditional pub on-site, The Millowners Arms. It’s a living love letter to Sheffield’s steel-soaked past, and it’s brilliant.

But this place isn’t stuck in history. Just outside the museum courtyard, I popped into one of Kelham’s proudest features - its pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve visited some before on a blurry pub crawl night, but coming back in the daytime was a different experience entirely.

The Fat Cat, with its history dating back to 1850, remains a staple of the area, offering real ales from Kelham Island Brewery and a sense of community that makes it much more than just a pub.

I also stopped by the Kelham Island Tavern, a local favourite that has won national recognition for its real ale offerings. The no-frills atmosphere reminded me just how much character these places add to the neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I stopped for a pint, it felt like the kind of place you could sit and people-watch for hours - full of life, but not overcrowded.

Dean Atkins

In fact, that balance between vibrancy and tranquillity seems to define Kelham Island. From families with prams to students and retirees, the demographic is genuinely diverse.

This isn’t just a haven for young professionals looking for the next cool bar. It’s a community that attracts all stages of life.

I only came for a wander, but I’m already planning my return. I’ve got a calendar full of events, and a new list of pubs to try - the only thing left to do is convince my friends to come along with me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.