Warren Vale, Swinton: Road partially closed & buses being diverted after early morning Rotherham crash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 08:38 BST
A Rotherham road is currently partially closed, following an early morning crash which has led to buses in the area being diverted.

The collision took place on the A633 Warren Vale in Swinton, Rotherham earlier this morning (Tuesday, September 24, 2024), with disruption first reported at around 5.58am.

Warren Vale is currently blocked in both directions, from B6090 Wentworth Road to A6022 Rockingham Road.

The collision took place on the A633 Warren Vale in Swinton, Rotherham earlier this morning (Tuesday, September 24, 2024), with disruption first reported at around 5.58am. Warren Vale is currently blocked in both directions, from B6090 Wentworth Road to A6022 Rockingham Road | Google/Adobe

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) confirmed the service was sent out to the collision a short time ago.

“A crew from Dearne fire station were called at 6:47am this morning (Tuesday, September 24, 2024) to reports of a vehicle fire on Warren Vale, Swinton.

“On arrival no fire service action was needed and crews left the scene at 7:08am,” the spokesperson said.

Buses are currently being diverted while the partial closure remains in place.

A Stagecoach Yorkshire spokesperson posted on X: “Due to an RTC on Warren Vale, all 221, 22x & 208 services will divert via Broadway, Valley Road & Picadilly Road from Rotherham.

“Towards Rotherham the diversion will be Rookery Road, Valley Road & Picadilly Road.

“72 from Swinton will divert up Racecourse Road.”

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

