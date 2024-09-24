South Yorkshire Police officer accused of carrying out unauthorised checks to face misconduct hearing
The allegation has been made against Police Constable Jade Bergan, who will be the subject of an accelerated misconduct hearing scheduled to take place on the morning of Friday, September 27, 2024.
Documents published by the force, announcing the hearing, state: “It is alleged that between 2022 and 2023 the officer carried out a number of police system checks without a legitimate policing purpose and with untruthful or misleading reason codes.
“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Honesty and Integrity and Confidentiality.
“The matters set out above are breaches of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct.”
South Yorkshire Police guidance on misconduct hearings, and their purpose, states: “Misconduct hearings are held to present the facts of the case and allow the person to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation.
“Witnesses may also be called to give evidence.
“The purpose of a public hearing is to show that our disciplinary system is open and transparent.
“It will demonstrate that we do hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions.”
