Pictured here are 27 criminals who have recently been sent to serve time at His Majesty’s Pleasure, during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held over the last fortnight.
Their sentences range from 26 months to 21 years.
Some of these criminals owned up to their crimes through guilty pleas, while others were convicted following a Sheffield Cown Court trial.
All of them have been taken off South Yorkshire’s streets, after Sheffield judges deemed it necessary to pass down an immediate custodial sentence.
1. Defendants recently jailed at Sheffield Crown Court
Top row, left to right: Mohammed Amar; Yasser Ajaibe; Mohammed Zameer Sadiq; Mohammed Siyab; Abid Saddiq; Tahir Yasin and Abid Saddiq. Second row, left to right: Daniel Dicks; Mason Reddy; Regan Urruty Dever; Stephen Roughley; Lee Marshall; Musabwe Murama and Corey Rodgers. Third row, left to right: Neil King; Jamie Stones; Callum Smith; Ashely Lowe; Luke Crowcroft, Bean Beardsley and Joshua Webb. Bottom row, left to right: Talhat Mughal; Muhammad Uwais Mughal; Mohammed Basharat Ali Mughal; Mohammed Tabarak Mughal; Ahmed Mughal and Waleed Ali | SYP
2. Gang jailed for total of 106 years for 'harrowing' child sex offences
Seven men who committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham have were jailed for a total of 106 years during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held on September 12 and 13, 2024.
The men were all convicted in June, after a nine-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which was the result of an investigation by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood. The men handed jail sentences are: Tahir Yasin, 38, of Burngreave Street, Sheffield - jailed for 13 years for eight counts of rape.
Ramin Bari, 38, of of Derby Street, Sheffield - jailed for nine years for four counts of rape.
Mohammed Amar, 43, of Elizabeth Way, Rotherham - jailed for 14 years plus two years on licence for two counts of indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years. Amar was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault.
Yasser Ajaibe, 39, of Walter Street, Rotherham - jailed for 6 years plus one year on licence for indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years.
Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 49; of Richard Road, Rotherham - jailed for 15 years plus one year on licence for rape and sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years.
Mohammed Siyab, 45, of Stevenson Drive, Rotherham - jailed for 25 years for sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years; two counts of rape; and trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation.
Abid Saddiq, 43, formerly of Rotherham - jailed for 24 years plus one year on licence for indecent assault of a girl aged 12 years; rape of a girl aged under 13; and two counts of rape.
Top left to right: Abid Saddiq, Mohammed Amar, Mohammed Siyab, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq. Bottom left to right: Ramin Bari, Tahir Yassin, Yasser Ajaibe | Submit
All five men pictured have been jailed for their roles in the Rotherham riots, which took place outside a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers on August 4, 2024. They were sentenced during hearings held between September 16 and 19, 2024. Stephen Roughley, 45, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder at an earlier date.
Mason Reddy, 24, of Victoria Street, Goldthorpe, was jailed for three years.
Regan Urruty Dever, 22, of Ouse Terrace, Coinsbrough, Doncaster, was sentenced to two years in prison.
Daniel Dicks, 33, of Probert Avenue, Goldthorpe, Barnsley was jailed for two years and eight months.
On September 18, Lee Marshall, 39, of Princess Street, Barnsley, jailed for two years and two months at Sheffield Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to violent disorder and the assault of an emergency worker.
Top row, left to right: Daniel Dicks, Mason Reddy and Regan Urruty Dever. Bottom row, left to right: Stephen Roughley and Lee Marshall | SYP
Cowardly Musabwe Murama, aged 37, refused to acknowledge his guilt, forcing the young woman he abused as a teenage girl to give evidence in court and endure the ordeal of a trial. In a statement read to Sheffield Crown Court on the complainant’s behalf, she revealed the continuing psychological impact of Murama’s abuse, and the way in which it has drastically changed her personality. Jurors found Murama, of Walling Close, Wincobank, Sheffield, guilty of one count of attempted rape and four counts of sexual assault at the conclusion of a trial at the same court. Recorder David Brooke KC jailed Murama for eight years, and told him: “I dread to think of the terror she must have had, thinking of what you were going to do.” | SYP