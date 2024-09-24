2 . Gang jailed for total of 106 years for 'harrowing' child sex offences

Seven men who committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham have were jailed for a total of 106 years during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held on September 12 and 13, 2024. The men were all convicted in June, after a nine-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which was the result of an investigation by the National Crime Agency’s Operation Stovewood. The men handed jail sentences are: Tahir Yasin, 38, of Burngreave Street, Sheffield - jailed for 13 years for eight counts of rape. Ramin Bari, 38, of of Derby Street, Sheffield - jailed for nine years for four counts of rape. Mohammed Amar, 43, of Elizabeth Way, Rotherham - jailed for 14 years plus two years on licence for two counts of indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years. Amar was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault. Yasser Ajaibe, 39, of Walter Street, Rotherham - jailed for 6 years plus one year on licence for indecent assault of a girl aged 11 years. Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 49; of Richard Road, Rotherham - jailed for 15 years plus one year on licence for rape and sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years. Mohammed Siyab, 45, of Stevenson Drive, Rotherham - jailed for 25 years for sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years; two counts of rape; and trafficking within the UK for sexual exploitation. Abid Saddiq, 43, formerly of Rotherham - jailed for 24 years plus one year on licence for indecent assault of a girl aged 12 years; rape of a girl aged under 13; and two counts of rape. Top left to right: Abid Saddiq, Mohammed Amar, Mohammed Siyab, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq. Bottom left to right: Ramin Bari, Tahir Yassin, Yasser Ajaibe | Submit