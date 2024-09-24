Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield murderer who hired a rap band of ‘would-be gangsters’ to kill her husband, before running him over herself with a 4x4 vehicle has now served three-quarters of her minimum term behind bars.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Faria Khan was so intent on killing her husband Nawajid Ali Khan she left her two young daughters home alone as she scoured the streets of Sheffield to find their father and put her murderous plot into action.

The mum killed her husband after he was beaten on her orders by members of Sheffield rap band and selfstyled gangsters Dem Boyz. They had armed themselves with axes and knives before launching the assault on Mr Khan in front of scores of shocked Sunday afternoon shoppers on Chesterfield Road, Heeley.

Faria, formerly of of Scott Road, Pitsmoor, drove at her husband in a 4x4 Vauxhall Frontera which she had bought especially for the murderous attack.

Handing Faria a life sentence on January 30, 2009, Judge Murphy rejected her claims she had been the victim of domestic abuse at her husband’s hands.

He said Mr Khan had done ‘nothing whatsoever’ to deserve what happened to him.

Nawajid Khan was just 30-years-old when he was killed as part of a murder plot orchestrated by his wife | Submit

Judge Murphy said she organised the attack on January 27, 2008 to avoid the ‘social and financial consequences’ of going through a divorce and concocted the ‘chilling’ plan to get rid of him.

Judge Murphy told her: "You were undoubtedly the prime mover in this awful crime. "You recruited these posturing, would be gangsters who were prepared, for some little payment and for the purpose of their own self image of hardmen, to do what you wanted them to do – to kidnap and kill Nawajid Khan."

The judge handed Faria a minimum term of 20 years, and she will now have served over three-quarters of that sentence.

Faria’s release will not be automatic, however, and her case may have to go before a parole board to determine whether she still poses a risk to members of the public.

Speaking after Faria was found guilty of Mr Khan’s murder, Det Supt Carl Sturgess branded her ‘an evil, scheming woman’.

Among the others convicted over the murder plot was Neelam Kauser, then aged 18, formerly of Dundas Road, Tinsley, who organised for her boyfriend Brian Yorachi to carry out the attack with his friends, and asked for just £200 in payment for the job.

She was told she would serve a minimum of 14 years in prison, and may have already been released

Yorachi, then 19, formerly of Wensley Street, Fir Vale, sobbed as he was told he would spend the best years of his life behind bars. The teenager, who went by the name DbSque, was told he would serve a minimum of 17 years.

The judge told him: "You seem to have been living this immature fantasy of the violent rap artist, able to arrange acts of violence to order.

Speaking after Faria was found guilty of Mr Khan’s murder, Det Supt Carl Sturgess branded her ‘an evil, scheming woman’ | Submit

“You have thrown your life away, for what? Tawdry credibility and glory in front of your fellow would-be hoodlums."

He told Yorachi’s girlfriend Kauser she had been taken into a ‘ridiculous world of rap gangsters,’ and said the only time he had heard her speak the truth during an eight week trial before Christmas was when she admitted to being ‘excited’ by a life within it.

But Judge Murphy said: "This world was sordid and vicious and resulted in a waste of human life."

Fellow band members Daniel Moore, then aged 23, and Abdiquadar Mohammed, who was then 18, were also sentenced after being found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and cause GBH. Moore – alias Conk – previously of Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, was sentenced to eight years, while Mohammed, dubbed Abz, of Constable Road, Gleadless Valley, received a seven-year term in a young offenders’ institute.