The sink hole is in place on Walkley Lane, Walkley, near to the Florist pub

This is the scene in a Sheffield suburb today, after a sink hole opened up on a busy road.

The road is closed in one direction, heading towards Crookes, as a result of the sink hole, while repair work is carried out

It is not yet known how long the closure on Walkley Lane will remain in place for.

Consequently, the 52 service is not able to serve stops between Crookes and Hillsborough, and is currently terminating at Crookes.