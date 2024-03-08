Walkley Lane, Walkley: Pictures show extent of sink hole causing disruption in Sheffield suburb
This is the scene in a Sheffield suburb today, after a sink hole opened up on a busy road.
The sink hole is in place on Walkley Lane, Walkley, near to the Florist pub.
The road is currently closed in one direction, heading towards Crookes, as a result of the sink hole, while repair work is carried out.
It is not yet known how long the closure will remain in place for.
Consequently, the 52 service is not able to serve stops between Crookes and Hillsborough, and is currently terminating at Crookes.
There are concerns the closure could pose a problem for Wednesday fans heading to Hillsborough tonight (Friday, March 8, 2024), to see the Owls play Leeds United.