Walkley Lane, Walkley: Pictures show extent of sink hole causing disruption in Sheffield suburb

A busy road through the suburb is currently closed in one direction while repair work is carried out.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:39 GMT
The sink hole is in place on Walkley Lane, Walkley, near to the Florist pubThe sink hole is in place on Walkley Lane, Walkley, near to the Florist pub
This is the scene in a Sheffield suburb today, after a sink hole opened up on a busy road.

The road is closed in one direction, heading towards Crookes, as a result of the sink hole, while repair work is carried outThe road is closed in one direction, heading towards Crookes, as a result of the sink hole, while repair work is carried out
The sink hole is in place on Walkley Lane, Walkley, near to the Florist pub.

It is not yet known how long the closure on Walkley Lane will remain in place for.
The road is currently closed in one direction, heading towards Crookes, as a result of the sink hole, while repair work is carried out.

It is not yet known how long the closure will remain in place for.

Consequently, the 52 service is not able to serve stops between Crookes and Hillsborough, and is currently terminating at Crookes.

There are concerns the closure could pose a problem for Wednesday fans heading to Hillsborough tonight (Friday, March 8, 2024), to see the Owls play Leeds United.

