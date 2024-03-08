Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire roads chief has issued a plea to motorists, after three killer drivers in their early 20s have been jailed over the last fortnight for their roles in fatal crashes on the county's roads.

Speaking to The Star after the three young drivers were jailed, Roads Policing Chief Inspector Pete Spratt said: "I urge any young driver to think about the risk to themselves and other innocent road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The consequences of the fatal four - speeding, driving whilst distracted, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs and not wearing your seatbelt - can bring devastation to you and your loved ones.

Killer drivers Brandon Varley (left), Brandon South (centre) and Molly Mycroft have all been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court over the last fortnight for their role in separate, fatal crashes on South Yorkshire's roads

"While you can’t be in control of other peoples’ driving, you can be in control of your own."

The three defendants, all of whom pleaded guilty to the offence of causing death by dangerous driving concerning three, unrelated crashes, have all been jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held since February 23, 2024.

Most recently, Brandon Varley, aged 21, was jailed for seven years on Monday (March 4, 2024) for a collision on Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley on May 2, 2021, which took place after Varley, then aged 18, ignored a give way sign, turned right and crashed his car into an oncoming vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

51-year-old Tze Chun Tsang, Varley's friend and front seat passenger was killed in the collision. Varley, of West Street, South Kirkby, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, also received a driving ban of nine years, eight months.

On Friday, March 1, 2024, 22-year-old Brandon South received a prison sentence of seven years, six months, after he killed pedestrian, Robert Chessman, as he was walking along Haugh Road in Rawmarsh, Rotherham. South mounted a grass kerb and then the pavement at speeds of around 74 miles per hour (mph). The road is subject to a 40mph limit, meaning South was travelling at almost twice the legal limit when he caused the crash.

Read More Brandon South: Smiling face of boy racer who posted videos of himself speeding before killing pedestrian

The court heard how the crash on January 7, 2022 took place after South, of Middle Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, carried out a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre, putting him into the path of an oncoming vehicle. South then attempted to 'overcorrect,' resulting in him losing control of his vehicle, crashing onto the pavement and killing Mr Chessman.

Police subsequently discovered that South, then aged 20, had been posting videos of himself travelling at speeds of up to 80mph to his social media accounts on the same day as the fatal crash. He also received a driving ban of eight years, nine months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21-year-old Molly Mycroft was jailed for nine years during a hearing at the same court on Friday, February 23, 2024, for killing 20-year-old Sarah Oliver when she ran a red light and crashed into the vehicle carrying Ms Oliver as a front seat passenger at speeds of up to 83mph.

The court heard how Mycroft's passenger, the driver of the other vehicle and Mycroft herself all suffered life-changing injuries in the crash, which took place on Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster on August 2, 2022. Mycroft, of Ivanhoe Road in Edenthorpe, Doncaster, was also sentenced for two additional charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Killer drivers Brandon Varley (left), Brandon South (centre) and Molly Mycroft have all been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court over the last fortnight for their role in separate, fatal crashes on South Yorkshire's roads

Mycroft, who was 19-years-old at the time of the fatal crash, also received a 16-year driving ban.

Chief Insp Spratt added: "Young and inexperienced drivers are more at risk of being involved in a collision on our roads and causing death or serious injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad