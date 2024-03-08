Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield pub is set to be refurbished this summer after coming under new ownership,

The True North Brew Co. have sold The York in Broomhill to the All Points North Pub Co. in what is the new owners first venture into the Sheffield pub scene.

Ed Mason, co-founder of All Points North, said: “We are delighted to be spreading our wings to Sheffield and for The York to be joining our growing portfolio of pubs. Kane [Yeardley] and his team at True North have done a great job of establishing the York as a welcoming and popular pub in Broomhill and we look forward to building on their achievements”

Mr Mason set up his pub company with Steve Holt, founder of the Kirkstall Brewery in a new joint venture for the two men.

The York will now showcase Kirkstall and Five Points Brewing (Mr Mason's own brewery) beers as well as guest Sheffield craft and independent breweries, drinks and food suppliers. Mr Mason added: “Steve Holt and I believe in running friendly, welcoming pubs with an emphasis on a wide range of well-kept beer and a quality food menu - respecting the pub’s history, supporting local suppliers and providing a warm welcome to a diverse range of the local community."

The new ownership will be retaining all front of house and kitchen staff and will continue to operate until a planned revamp in the summer of 2024.