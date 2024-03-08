Walkley Road, Walkley: Disruption to bus services after sink hole opens up in Sheffield suburb
A busy bus service is being diverted.
Buses are being diverted, after what is being described as a 'pot/sink hole' opened up in a Sheffield suburb.
The hole is in place on Walkley Road, Walkley, a short distance away from The Florist pub.
The 52 bus service has been affected, with the disruption first reported this morning (Friday, March 8, 2024).
A spokesperson for bus operator, First, said: "Diversion to Hillsborough via Upperthorpe, Crookes Moore Road, Broomhill Traffic Lights to Notradame."