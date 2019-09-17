Video footage shows herd of cows on the loose on Sheffield dual carriageway
Video footage has emerged showing a herd of cows on a dual carriageway in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 13:10 pm
Dozens of cows were captured on Baslow Road, Totley, after they escaped from a nearby field.
Police officers were alerted to the herd, which was blocking the road and because there were concerns about cars possibly being damaged as the cows made their way through the city suburb.
The cows were also spotted in Bradway Road and Mickley Lane before the owner was tracked down.
Anyone affected by the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.