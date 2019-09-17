Blade, cocaine and cannabis found in knife crime crackdown in South Yorkshire

A blade, cocaine and cannabis have been seized so far in stop-and-search operations carried out as part of a knife crime crackdown in South Yorkshire this week.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 11:42 am
South Yorkshire’s new Serious Violent Crime Taskforce seized the items in Rotherham yesterday on day one of Operation Sceptre – a week-long crackdown aimed at saving lives and reducing the number of weapons circulating on the streets.

CRIME: Woman arrested and two knives seized after police incident in Sheffield street

During yesterday’s police activity in the town, six arrests were made for possession of an offensive weapon, breaching a court order, producing cannabis, assisting an offender and domestic abuse.

A special police operation is under way in South Yorkshire this week to tackle knife crime (PA)

