Blade, cocaine and cannabis found in knife crime crackdown in South Yorkshire
A blade, cocaine and cannabis have been seized so far in stop-and-search operations carried out as part of a knife crime crackdown in South Yorkshire this week.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 11:42 am
Updated
South Yorkshire’s new Serious Violent Crime Taskforce seized the items in Rotherham yesterday on day one of Operation Sceptre – a week-long crackdown aimed at saving lives and reducing the number of weapons circulating on the streets.
During yesterday’s police activity in the town, six arrests were made for possession of an offensive weapon, breaching a court order, producing cannabis, assisting an offender and domestic abuse.
