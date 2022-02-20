WATCH: Video footage shows height of river next to Meadowhall as Sheffield is on flood watch
Video footage shows the height of the swollen River Don near Meadowhall this afternoon amid flooding concerns in Sheffield.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:30 pm
Rivers across Sheffield are reported to be rising, with a number of flood alerts and warnings in place.
Meadowhall bosses have deployed flood defence measures as a precaution, but say the shopping centre remains open this afternoon.
Stagecoach Supertram has suspended services between Meadowhall and Tinsley South due to ‘rising water levels on the River Don’.
First South Yorkshire buses will accept tickets from the city centre to Meadowhall.