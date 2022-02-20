Sheffield City Council has closed Millhouses Park as a safety precaution warning that the River Sheaf, which runs through, it is about to overflow.

In a tweet, the council said: “Please avoid Millhouses Park in Sheffield, which is now closed, as the River Sheaf is about to overflow there.”

Ryan Parry drowned in the river in Millhouses Park, Sheffield, back in 2007

In June 2007, when there was widespread flooding in Sheffield, teenager Ryan Parry and his friends walked home from King Ecgbert School in Dore when buses were cancelled and stopped off at Millhouses Park en-route, where he fell into the deep, fast-flowing water in the swollen River Sheaf.

A major search and rescue operation was mounted but 14-year-old Ryan’s body was later recovered by police divers around a quarter of a mile from where he disappeared.