Sheffield flooding: Millhouses Park in Sheffield closed as river is about to burst its banks
A Sheffield park where a boy drowned in the flood of 2007 has been closed today as river levels in the city rise.
Sheffield City Council has closed Millhouses Park as a safety precaution warning that the River Sheaf, which runs through, it is about to overflow.
In a tweet, the council said: “Please avoid Millhouses Park in Sheffield, which is now closed, as the River Sheaf is about to overflow there.”
In June 2007, when there was widespread flooding in Sheffield, teenager Ryan Parry and his friends walked home from King Ecgbert School in Dore when buses were cancelled and stopped off at Millhouses Park en-route, where he fell into the deep, fast-flowing water in the swollen River Sheaf.
A major search and rescue operation was mounted but 14-year-old Ryan’s body was later recovered by police divers around a quarter of a mile from where he disappeared.
A number of flood alerts have been issued for Sheffield today.