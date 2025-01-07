Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of a woman who was sadly found dead outside a block of Neighbourhood shops in Sheffield on New Year’s Day have paid tribute to their “vibrant and cherished” mother.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed access to Gaunt Shopping Centre, in Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, on January 1 after the discovery of a woman’s body that morning.

The family of a woman who was sadly found dead outside a block of Neighbourhood shops in Sheffield on New Year’s Day have paid tribute to their “vibrant and cherished” mother. | Kyla Crawford

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, loved ones have named the woman as 61-year-old Veronica “Vron” May Crawford in a moving tribute saying she lived “an extraordinary life filled with love”.

Veronica’s daughter, Kyla Crawford, wrote: “Veronica May Crawford, lovingly known as ‘Vron,’ was a vibrant and cherished soul who brought light and warmth to everyone around her.

“Veronica lived an extraordinary life filled with love, resilience, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple and beautiful pleasures.”

Veronica May Crawford, 61, "lived an extraordinary life filled with love, resilience, and a deep appreciation for life’s simple and beautiful pleasures.” | Kyla Crawford

“Tragically, she passed away on New Year’s Day 2025 at the age of 61, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, strength, and unwavering love for her family and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veronica was a mother of three children - Kyla, Michaela and Curtis - and a doting grandmother of two. She had only moved to Gleadless in recent months after three decades living with her husband Roger D’Leny in Norfolk Park. Roger, too, sadly passed away six months ago.

In a tribute on behalf of her family, Kyla wrote: “Veronica’s family was the centre of her world, and she always wanted the best for them. Veronica’s love was boundless, evident in the way she supported her children and grandchildren through life’s challenges, never hesitating to offer a warm smile, kind words, or a helping hand.

“She raised her family alongside her beloved husband, Roger D’Leny (known affectionately as “Rockin’ Rog” or “Elvis”), on Norfolk Park, where they created decades of happy memories.

"Veronica was known for her humour, generosity, and unwavering positivity. She could light up a room with her smile, even during the hardest of times." | Kyla Crawford

“Veronica had an impeccable sense of style and a love for fashion, colours, and jewellery. She delighted in dressing well, always choosing outfits that radiated her vibrant personality. She adored shopping, finding joy in discovering new treasures—especially shiny things, cosy cushions, and beautiful coats. She had a knack for seeing beauty in everything and often exclaimed, ‘I love it!’whether it was a gift, a car, or a home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her love for music was a cornerstone of her life. Veronica had an eclectic and refined taste, enjoying everything from Reggae, Motown, Lovers Rock, and 80s dance to 90s hits. Artists like Luther Vandross, Lisa Stansfield, Rebecca Ferguson, and Culture Club were among her favourites. She would spend hours happily immersed in her music, listening through her headphones on her mp3 player or enjoying her tapes, CDs, and the radio. Her passion for music was infectious, inspiring her children and shaping their own love for melodies.

“Veronica was known for her humour, generosity, and unwavering positivity. She could light up a room with her smile, even during the hardest of times. Her laughter was contagious, and her funny, loving nature left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She adored EastEnders and loved finding joy in the little things that made life special.

“Despite the challenges she faced, including her long battle with bipolar disorder, Veronica remained incredibly strong. She navigated life’s hardships with grace and dignity, often finding joy in the little things. Her resilience was an inspiration to her family, who witnessed her determination to overcome obstacles time and time again.

“In recent years, Veronica’s journey through the healthcare system highlighted her vulnerability, but also her strength. She worked hard to rebuild her life in supported living, showing incredible courage and determination to adapt. Though her struggles were immense, she never lost her ability to find beauty in the world around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Veronica was a beloved member of her community, well-known on Norfolk Park for her friendly and gentle nature. Neighbours, shopkeepers, and healthcare workers alike remember her as endlessly generous, always smiling, and a peaceful presence. Her best friend, Karen Wint, was a constant source of support and love, standing by her side for decades.

“Veronica’s passing comes just six months after the loss of her husband, Roger, and though the pain is immense, her family finds comfort in the thought of them being reunited in peace. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and strength that will forever be remembered by her children, grandchildren, friends, neighbours, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Veronica was a truly special woman who touched the lives of many. Her memory will live on in the music she loved, the laughter she shared, and the hearts she filled with love.”

Veronica’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral and give her “the dignified farewell she deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funds raised will go towards her funeral and a memorial in Sheffield where her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband Roger.

The fundraiser has already reached over £2,000 of its £2,985 target in three days.

Rest in peace, Veronica. You will be dearly missed and forever cherished.