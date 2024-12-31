2 . WANTED: Barnabas Anthony

Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Barnabas Anthony. Speaking on December 2, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anthony, also known as Mugo Migdad Dalmar, 52, from Barnsley, is wanted for failure to comply with a Sexual Offences Notification Order. "As part of the terms of the order, Anthony is required to register any change of address with police, however he has recently failed to do this. "It is believed he left his previous address in September, and officers have since visited his last known address, and other addresses he is believed to be linked to. "Despite wider checks his current location remains unknown and we are now appealing for the public’s help. "We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Anthony recently, or knows where he might be staying. "He is described as a black man, of medium build, 5ft 8ins tall, and with short black hair, and a black beard. He is also known to wear a durag and has a long scar on the right side of his forehead. "If you see Anthony, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/166395/24 when you get in touch." | syp