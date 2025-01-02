Blackstock Road: Sadness as body of a woman found outside Sheffield shops on New Year's Day
Police closed access to the Gaunt Shopping Centre, Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, after the discovery of a woman’s body early that morning.
Residents online shared photos picturing at least six police vehicles at the scene while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the death.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
They force says no further information will be released.
In a post to their Facebook page, Gleadless Valley Foodbank - which is based at the shopping centre - said: “We are aware that there has been a tragic incident outside out project.
“Police are dealing with this as we speak. We have no further information.
“Please respect this person has lost their life.”
