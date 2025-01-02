Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A block of neighbourhood shops in Sheffield were cordoned off on New Year’s Day after a body was sadly found.

Police closed access to the Gaunt Shopping Centre, Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, after the discovery of a woman’s body early that morning.

The body of a woman was sadly found outside Gaunt Shopping Centre, Blackstock Road, Sheffield, on the morning of January 1, 2025. | Dean Atkins

Residents online shared photos picturing at least six police vehicles at the scene while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the death.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

They force says no further information will be released.

In a post to their Facebook page, Gleadless Valley Foodbank - which is based at the shopping centre - said: “We are aware that there has been a tragic incident outside out project.

“Police are dealing with this as we speak. We have no further information.

“Please respect this person has lost their life.”