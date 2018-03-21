Vandals cause damage at community farm in Sheffield

Vandals went on a wrecking spree at a community farm in Sheffield.

They struck at Crookes Community Farm, off St Anthony Road, where members of the community learn how to grow their own food.

The polytunnel was slashed, the chicken coop netting was cut and some doors were smashed.

A treehouse built for local children was also damaged.

A crowdfunding appeal for money to repair the damage has been launched on the JustGiving website and this morning £345 had been donated,

Volunteer Rob Downham said: "We are building a community permaculture farm to assist and encourage people to get back to nature and build stronger communities whilst learning to grow and eat delicious healthy food.

"Unfortunately someone has broken into our farm, slashed the polytunnel doors, cut the chicken coop netting, smashed a couple of doors.

"Very sad but we will use this experience to rally support and build back bigger and better. Community farms are essential and if someone is trying to stop our progress they have chosen the wrong farm."

He added: "A few people from across the world have asked if they can donate to help repair. To be honest we are blown away by such generosity and therefore have decided to enable this to happen. Thank you, You restore our faith."

Donors have left messages of support on JustGiving, including one who said: "So sorry to hear of the break in and vandalism. You have all worked so hard for people to enjoy the space. Hope you raise as much as is needed."

Another said: "Such a shame when the farm is such an open community where everyone is welcome."

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/crookescommunityfarm to donate.