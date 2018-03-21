Sheffield boxer left for dead in road rage attack

A Sheffield boxer was inches away from death after being dragged down a city road under a car in a road rage attack.

Haroon Karim was driving along Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, when he was mown down after getting out of his car to speak to a motorist who had clipped his wing mirror.

The 26-year-old, who was recently granted his professional boxer licence and has a fight lined up next month, said his car was struck by another vehicle which overtook him as he was stationary in a line of traffic.

Haroon, who works for City Taxis, said he followed the car in an attempt to speak to the driver about the collision and got out of his vehicle when they both stopped.

But he claims that as he was walking towards the other car the driver 'rammed into' him and dragged him along the road as he was wedged underneath the vehicle.

He claims the driver then fled, leaving him trapped underneath the car with his head just inches away from one of the wheels.

Haroon, who has undergone a number of skin graft operations in the Northern General Hospital, where he remains today, said he feared for his life.

"I can't believe that all I was doing was going for a sandwich and I nearly died," he said.

"I followed the car that clipped my wing mirror to try and exchange details. When I got out to speak to him he rammed into me but carried on going even though I was under the car.

"I was face down and my head was just inches away from the wheel as he carried on driving - scraping me along the floor.

"I thought that was it, I could have been killed. I was scared for my life, I thought I had gone."

Haroon, from Darnall, lost his skin on his foot, arm, shoulder and kneecap during the incident.

His head was also dragged along the ground and he fears his face may be scarred for life.

Medics have advised him to stay out of the boxing ring for a number of months as he recovers from his skin graft operations.

"I have two fights lined up with a promoter in April and May after a lot of hard work for my pro licence but I could be out for a year now," he said.

"I am determined to come back from this though, I've worked too hard for it.

"What has happened has also made me realise that anything can happen, that you just have to make the most of life.

"I don't want to think about the driver who did this to me. The police can deal with him. I just want to get on with my life."

A 30-year-old man was arrested over the incident.