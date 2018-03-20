Sheffield student plunged to death from balcony during party in Majorca

A Sheffield student died after falling from a fourth floor balcony during a St Patrick's Day party in Majorca.

James Walton, aged 23, was at a party at a friend's apartment in the early hours of Sunday morning when he plunged to his death.

The Sheffield Hallam University student, who was studying languages with international business in Spanish, was on a work placement on the island when tragedy struck.

James, originally from Ealing, London, was living in Palma and working for Melia Hotels International.

James moved to Sheffield in 2015 to start his degree.

Posting on Facebook, his friend Maja Jaroszewska, who worked with him during his Spanish placement, described James as 'amazing'.

She added: "Words can’t describe how heartbroken we feel to have lost you so soon, and so unexpected.

"You are forever in our hearts. We will remember you, doing your amazing dance moves and winning dance offs with strangers.

"Thank you for being in my life."

School friend Luke Coughlan posted a tribute on Twitter, in which he said: "RIPJames Walton - you made class at school just that bit more fun and lit up the lives of everyone you met. Gone too soon. Sickener. Life is so precious."