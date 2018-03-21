CCTV released of woman wanted over mobile phone theft in Sheffield

A CCTV image has been released of a woman wanted over the theft of a mobile phone in Sheffield city centre.

Police officers believe the woman could hold vital information about the incident, which happened inside Hotel Chocolat on Fargate at around 2pm on Saturday, March 10.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, is partially sighted and walks with the aid of a white stick.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is understood that the woman had been inside the shop and become aware of someone standing very close to her, so moved away.

"The suspect is believed to have followed the woman through the shop.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been shopping in the city centre on Saturday afternoon that may have witnessed the theft.

"The woman pictured in the CCTV image is believed to hold vital information and police are appealing for her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch."

Please call 101 quoting incident number 615 of 10 March 2018. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.