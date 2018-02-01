Urgent appeal for help to find missing Sheffield boy, 15

A police search is underway today for a boy, aged 15, reported missing in Sheffield

Jared Buxton was reported missing last night when he disappeared after leaving the Fulmere Road area of Parson Cross at 6.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police in Sheffield are asking for your urgent help to find 15-year-old Jared Buxton who was reported missing last night.

"He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and officers are concerned for his health and welfare."

Jared is around 5ft 1ins tall with short, dark hair.

He is thought to have been wearing his school uniform, consisting of a black jumper, white shirt, black trousers and a black Nike coat, when he went missing.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,068 of January 31.