Police probe into shooting on Sheffield estate continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting on a Sheffield estate during which a gun was fired at a car.

Reports of a shooting on Boundary Road, Wybourn, were received by South Yorkshire Police at 9.35pm on Monday and when officers arrived at the scene they discovered that a white Audi had been fired at in the street.

Officers sealed off the road and stepped up patrols around Wybourn in the wake of the attack.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.



