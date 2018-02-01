Men hunted over stabbings in Sheffield city centre

CCTV images have been released of three men detectives want to speak to over a knife attack in Sheffield city centre.

They believe they could hold vital information about an incident in Carver Street on September 30, last year, in which three men, aged 19, 20 and 25, were stabbed at around 4.30am.

Detectives want to speak to this man

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An investigation has been ongoing and officers have been working to speak to witnesses and review CCTV from within the city.

"They have now released images of three men who they believe will be able to assist with these enquiries.

"Do you recognise these men? Were you in the area at the time of the incident?"

One hour after the incident, violence flared in Division Street and three men - aged 20, 22 and 30 - were stabbed.

CCTV images released by South Yorkshire Police

A fourth man was also injured during the attack.

Two men have been charged over the incidents.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 222 of September 30.