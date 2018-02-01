Hoax caller hunted over report of gun in Sheffield

A hoax caller is being hunted by the police after claiming a man had a gun in a house in Sheffield.

Armed officers called at the property in Mount Street, Sharrow, Sheffield just after 11.10am on Sunday, January 28 after receiving the call.

Man still wanted over stabbings in Sheffield

But a South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers at the scene established that the information received was false.

Police probe into shooting on Sheffield estate continues

She said: "Officers were called to a property on Mount Street following a report that a man inside the house was in possession of a firearm.

"Enquiries at the scene have since established that this was a hoax call and enquiries are ongoing to identify the caller."

Depraved Sheffield teens jailed for 26 years for raping woman behind mosque, in street and in her own home



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 455 of January 28.