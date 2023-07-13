News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Video: Shock as travellers set up camp in popular park in Crookes Sheffield - and vow to stay for 12 months

Ten caravans arrived overnight and parked in a huge circle on the popular dog walking spot

By David Walsh
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST

A Sheffield community was left shocked when travellers arrived overnight and set up camp on a local park.

Dog walkers discovered 10 caravans in a huge circle ‘claiming’ Crookes Cemetery field in Crookes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Children played on the grass and adults could be seen going in and out of caravans in the morning sunshine today. One said they intended to stay for a week. Another said 25 more caravans were coming and they would stay for 12 months, before becoming aggressive.

Most Popular
Ten caravans arrived at Crookes Cemetery field overnightTen caravans arrived at Crookes Cemetery field overnight
Ten caravans arrived at Crookes Cemetery field overnight

The cars had Irish number plates. Some drove off the site, with a couple returning shortly after, one with loud music blaring for a short time.

It is understood the first vehicle arrived at 7.30pm on Wednesday night before the entrance barrier was locked. 

Adults could be seen going in and out of caravans at Crookes Cemetery fieldAdults could be seen going in and out of caravans at Crookes Cemetery field
Adults could be seen going in and out of caravans at Crookes Cemetery field

A track off Mulehouse Road gives vehicles access to Crookes Cemetery, where there are taps, and leads to Crookes Quarry Allotments.  One resident said they had informed the council and police but were told officers would not attend unless a crime had been committed.

The Star approached Sheffield City Council for comment.

Dog walkers discovered 10 caravans in a huge circle ‘claiming’ Crookes Cemetery field.Dog walkers discovered 10 caravans in a huge circle ‘claiming’ Crookes Cemetery field.
Dog walkers discovered 10 caravans in a huge circle ‘claiming’ Crookes Cemetery field.

Related topics:Travellers