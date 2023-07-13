A Sheffield community was left shocked when travellers arrived overnight and set up camp on a local park.

Dog walkers discovered 10 caravans in a huge circle ‘claiming’ Crookes Cemetery field in Crookes.

Children played on the grass and adults could be seen going in and out of caravans in the morning sunshine today. One said they intended to stay for a week. Another said 25 more caravans were coming and they would stay for 12 months, before becoming aggressive.

The cars had Irish number plates. Some drove off the site, with a couple returning shortly after, one with loud music blaring for a short time.

It is understood the first vehicle arrived at 7.30pm on Wednesday night before the entrance barrier was locked.

A track off Mulehouse Road gives vehicles access to Crookes Cemetery, where there are taps, and leads to Crookes Quarry Allotments. One resident said they had informed the council and police but were told officers would not attend unless a crime had been committed.

The Star approached Sheffield City Council for comment.