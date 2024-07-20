Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield businesses this week had to contend with an artist’s impression in council plans showing a future for the Moorfoot where they no longer exist.

Planning documents show how the brutalist office block at the bottom of The Moor, off Cumberland Street, could be the centrepiece for a “new neighbourhood” of over 2,000 flats by 2039.

An artist's impression by JPM Architects shows how Moorfoot might look if converted into a "new neighbourhood" of over 2,000 flats. However, to become a reality, it would mean demolishing several buildings home to businesses in the area. | JPM Architects

Artist impressions by JMP Architects show the Moorfoot - frequently considered one the ugliest buildings in Sheffield, if not all of England - furnished with rooftop gardens and surrounded by a park and new highrise flats.

However, to become a reality, the artists’ impressions would require the demolition of several blocks of shops on Cumberland Street and South Lane currently home to at least 12 businesses, including Dempseys LGBTQ+ Bar & Club, El Paso Mexican restaurant, and Wizu Workspace.

Others include the offices of Shelter UK, Bright Printing & Tech, Robin’s Nest Comics, and a nail & beauty salon.

A view of Moorfoot from Google Maps. When compared with the artist's impression, it suggests several buildings would need to be demolished to make the plan a reality. | Google Maps

It leaves businesses to consider their place in the proposed residential future of the Moorfoot given the plans suggest their buildings will be knocked down.

Councillor Ben Miskell said ideas for the Moorfoot area are “at a very early stage” and businesses would be engaged as plans moved forward.

Speaking on behalf of Dempsey’s management, David Poole told The Star they had so far not been contacted by the council about redevelopment in the area - but said they fully support development in the area.

David said: “We read [the plans] with interest and it confirms our suspicions that this part of the city centre would be redeveloped at some stage. We were aware of the artist's impressions, and realised that the masterplan would result in the demolition of Dempseys and surrounding properties.

“We've always believed that the Moorfoot building would be converted into apartments and that this would have implications for a late night venue. However, the masterplan goes farther than that and suggests a complete redevelopment for a long-neglected part of the city centre.

“To date, we haven't had any contact from Sheffield City Council, nor had any communication regarding the artist's impressions. As such, we haven't had the opportunity to discuss the proposals with our neighbours, and suspect this will happen when the council makes an official announcement about its intentions.

“The situation has been a topic of conversation amongst our customers, and where possible, we've tried to explain the situation as we know it.

“We fully support the improvement of the city centre, and have been excited about the work on The Moor and the Heart of the City development. Now is the probably the right time to take things a stage further, but it will be a sad day if we are forced to call it a day. We suspect that an LGBTQ+ venue that has lasted 24 years will be missed.”

The plans suggest the building housing Dempseys and several other businesses would be knocked down to create a pocket park outside Moorfoot.

The Star contacted Sheffield City Council to ask if they were considering compulsory buyout orders and what would be done to support businesses if plans require demolition.

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, said: “Ideas for this part of the city centre are at a very early stage and the images are artists impressions. They provide a very early indication of what the area could look like.

“The future of the Moorfoot area is still being explored, but we want to assure businesses in the area, including Dempseys, that we will engage with them when we know more.

“Dempseys makes a valuable contribution to Sheffield and it is really important that we consider the LGBTQ+ offer in the city as part of this work.”