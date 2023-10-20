Sheffield flooding: Major incident declared as Storm Babet batters South Yorkshire
A major incident has been declared in South Yorkshire.
and live on Freeview channel 276
It has been announced tonight that a major incident has been declared in South Yorkshire as Storm Babet continues to batter the county.
River levels have risen and in some cases banks have burst.
An amber weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and flooding and there are a number of flood alerts in place for specific rivers.
Firefighters have battled to pump water away from homes and roads and a number of businesses are watching on anxiously as water levels continue to rise.
In a statement issued tonight, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Public agencies working across South Yorkshire have declared a major incident due to the current and expected impact on properties caused by Storm Babet.
"Residents are asked advised to check flood alerts for their areas and take any action which these may require."
More to follow.