Around 250 people are in the process of being evacuated.

Up to 250 homes in Catcliffe have been flooded after the River Rother overflowed as a result of Storm Babet rainfall.

The height of the River Rother is 30.44m, exceeding the level it reached during the disastrous June 2007 floods, where it hit 30.37m.

Emergency services, working with the Environmental Agency, are in the process of evacuating up to 250 people from their homes.

A resident wades through the floodwater to rescue a family pet.

Alex Booth, who lives in Catcliffe but is on high enough ground to have avoided the flooding, said: "It is devastating. It is horrendous news for them, and they have had flooding like this before.

"When I got home last night, I didn't know how bad it was. I took the photos with the drone today to try and raise awareness."

Multiple rescue boats have been seen in the area evacuating residents, initially to Morrisons, uphill from the floods.

Paul Woodcock, Rotherham Council’s Strategic Director for Regeneration and Environment, said: “Our hearts go out to all those affected by the flooding. We have been working yesterday and all through the night with our staff on site to help all those impacted, including opening a reception centre for those who need somewhere to go to keep dry and warm.

“Our staff are on the ground to assist people having to leave their homes, and we will continue to work with emergency services throughout the day, tonight and across the weekend.

“There is an immediate flood risk to several properties in Catcliffe, and we are working with emergency services around evacuation plans.

“I’d also like to remind residents to keep safe and be vigilant around flood waters. Please take care when travelling and do not enter flood water either by foot or driving through it, as it may be deeper than anticipated."

A flood warning, meaning flooding is expected and residents should act immediately if possible, was issued in the early hours of the morning today (October 21).

Photos from above and on the ground have been shared by residents to show the widespread damage.