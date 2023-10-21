News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Devastation as Sir Bobby Charlton dies before Manchester United game
Röhl’s first Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco’s signings recalled
Killer of popular pub landlord found guilty
Train passengers stranded in station
Major incident declared as Storm Babet batters South Yorkshire

7 touching Catcliffe photos from King Charles' royal visit after 2007 floods as village devastated in 2023

The Prince of Wales, as he was then, visited Catcliffe to meet residents after the devastating flooding in 2007.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Oct 2023, 15:40 BST

Catcliffe in Rotherham has once again been ravaged by flooding after Storm Babet bombarded the region with heavy rainfall and winds.

The devastation emulates that seen in 2007, when floodwater destroyed homes. In October 2023, residents of the very same village have needed to be evacuated after rainfall put their residential streets underwater.

Following the destruction in 2007, residents were surprised by an unexpected visit from the then Prince of Wales. Prince Charles, as he was at the time, spoke with residents, including local youngsters, following the tragedy.

Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

1. Visiting flood victims

Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

2. Speaking with residents

Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

3. After the flooding

Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

4. 2007

Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Prince CharlesPrince of WalesCatcliffeRotherhamKing Charles