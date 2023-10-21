The Prince of Wales, as he was then, visited Catcliffe to meet residents after the devastating flooding in 2007.

Catcliffe in Rotherham has once again been ravaged by flooding after Storm Babet bombarded the region with heavy rainfall and winds.

The devastation emulates that seen in 2007, when floodwater destroyed homes. In October 2023, residents of the very same village have needed to be evacuated after rainfall put their residential streets underwater.

Following the destruction in 2007, residents were surprised by an unexpected visit from the then Prince of Wales. Prince Charles, as he was at the time, spoke with residents, including local youngsters, following the tragedy.

1 . Visiting flood victims Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . Speaking with residents Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3 . After the flooding Prince of Wales speaks with local residents during a visit to flood effected areas on June 29, 2007 in Catcliffe near Sheffield. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images) Photo Sales