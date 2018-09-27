Two young men stabbed after crash in Sheffield

Two young men were stabbed during a row following a crash in Sheffield, it has emerged today.

Emergency services were alerted to a disturbance on Norwood Road, close to the Northern General Hospital, at 5.55pm yesterday and found that two men had been stabbed following a collision.

Two men were stabbed in Norwood Road, Sheffield, after a crash

A black Volkswagen Golf and a black Volvo were involved in a smash and, according to South Yorkshire Police, the occupants of both cars were involved in an ‘altercation’ before officers arrived.

Two men, both aged 18, were stabbed during the incident.

They received hospital treatment for their injuries and remain on a ward this afternoon.

Detectives investigating the incident said they ‘believe those involved are known to each other’.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 698 of September 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.