Man remains in hospital after double stabbing in Sheffield

A man remains in hospital today after he was left fighting for life after a stabbing in Sheffield.

The 31-year-old was knifed during an attack in Walkley Lane, Hillsborough, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He was rushed to hospital after suffering life threatening injuries.

His friend, 29-year-old Scott Fauvel, from Parson Cross, was also stabbed but escaped with less serious injuries.

Daniel Trotter, 24, of Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, has been charged with attempted murder, wounding, supplying controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 16 of September 23.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.



