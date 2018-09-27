Detectives in bid to solve two unsolved murders in Sheffield

Detectives in Sheffield are working round the clock on two unsolved murders both involving young men stabbed to death in the city.

With seven fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year, suspects have been charged in five of the cases, but two remain unsolved.

Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death at Valley Centertainment last Friday

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, from Broomhall, died after he was stabbed during a fight outside the cinema at Valley Centertainment on Friday, September 21.

He was rushed to hospital with a stab wound to his chest but could not be saved.

Murder victim Kavan Brissett

Seven arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of the attack and an eighth suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

They were all held on suspicion of murder.

Two 21-year-old men remained in police custody yesterday.

Two men and a woman, all from the Sheffield area, have been released under investigation.

Three men have been released with no further action to be taken.

Detectives are poring over CCTV footage from in and around Centertainment and they have issued an appeal for motorists at the leisure complex that night to hand over their dash cam footage.

The murder probe is running alongside an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was also stabbed to death in the city.

His killer has also not been charged.

Kavan was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpem on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the murder are trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing.

Farrah, who has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted but is actively evading arrest.

A warning has been issued that anyone found to be helping him faces prosecution.

Earlier this month, 85-year-old Alan Grayson was stabbed during an incident at his home in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth.

His wife, Marjorie Grayson, 83, has been charged with murder.

The first fatal stabbing of the year came when 22-year-old Jarvin Blake was knifed to death at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham, are all charged with murder.

In May, detectives launched two murder investigations in the space of two days after two more men were stabbed to death.

Ryan Jowle, 19, was knifed in his chest in Tannery Close Woodhouse, on Wednesday, May 23 and the following day 15-year-old Samuel Baker was fatally stabbed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged with Ryan’s murder and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of killing Samuel.

The following month, 59-year-old Glenn Boardman was stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown.

Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close,Chapeltown, has been charged with murder.

Anyone with any information on any of the murders should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.