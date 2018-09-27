Knife found hidden in bushes in Sheffield city centre 

A knife was found hidden in bushes in Sheffield city centre during a police search of the area

The blade was found hidden close to Devonshire Green by officers trying to rid the streets of weapon in a crackdown on knife crime.

Officers have removed two more blades from the streets of Sheffield city centre

Officers also recovered another knife during a search of a home in the nearby Eldon Court area of the city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said officers are committed to tackling ‘violent and armed criminality’.