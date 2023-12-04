Four people were injured in the two-vehicle Parkway crash on Friday.

Two of the four people injured in a serious crash on one of Sheffield's busiest roads remain in hospital, police have confirmed.

Police were called at 11.53am on Friday, December 1, 2023 to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the dual carriageway involving a blue Mazda CX-5 and a black BMW 330 3 Series.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described the collision as 'serious,' adding that it occurred on the dual carriageway heading into the city centre, near the junction for Parkway Market.

They continued: "A 38-year-old man, who was driving the BMW suffered life-threatening injuries, with the driver of the Mazda, a 36-year-old woman, also suffering minor injuries.

"They have both been taken to Northern General Hospital, along with a 67-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mazda and suffered serious injuries.

"A two-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Mazda, suffered a minor injury to his lip and has been taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital."

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that two of the people injured, the 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and the 67-year-old with serious injuries, remain in hospital.

The force is appealing for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to come forwards.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist our officers with their enquiries is being asked to contact us on 101 or via our online portal.

"Were you driving past and have dashcam footage that could help officers in their investigation?"

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force, using their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Memebers of the public are asked to quote incident number 290 of December 1, 2023 when they get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.