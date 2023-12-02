Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the public who witnessed, or who have dashcam footage, of a serious crash on Sheffield Parkway, which left four people injured, are being urged to come forward.

The collision involved a blue Mazda CX-5 and a black BMW 330 3 Series on the dual carriageway heading into the city centre, near the junction for Parkway Market, with police called to the scene at around 11.53am yesterday (Friday, December 1, 2023).

A 38-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries, a 67-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and a 36-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. All were taken to hospital where they received treatment.

A two-year-old boy suffered a minor injury to his lip and was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital, where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for more information on the crash.

Launching a renewed appeal today (Saturday, December 2, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist our officers with their enquiries is being asked to contact us on 101 or via our online portal.

"Were you driving past and have dashcam footage that could help officers in their investigation?"

A section of the Parkway, between the junction at Prince of Wales Road and Derek Dooley Way, was closed for around eight hours yesterday while police carried out enquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force, using their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Memebers of the public are asked to quote incident number 290 of December 1, 2023 when they get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.