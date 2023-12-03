The two engineers injured are believed to have been on a cherry picker putting up Christmas lights when the crash occurred.

A 42-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital, after a crash involving a van and a cherry picker in a village just outside Sheffield.

The crash took place on Friday night (December 1, 2023), injuring two men involved installing Christmas decorations in the village of Swallownest in Rotherham.

Two engineers have been hospitalised after they were hit by a car as they were putting up Christmas lights in the village of Swallownest, just outside Sheffield.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for driving while unfit for drink or drugs following the incident.

Launching a public appeal for witnesses tongiht, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "On Friday 1 December at 10.56pm, emergency services attended reports of a serious road traffic collision on Main Street in Swallownest.

"It is reported that a white Transit van collided with a white Iveco van, that had a cherry picker loaded on the rear.

"A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital where his injuries are believed to be life threatening. He is currently still being treated in hospital. A 30-year-old man was also taken to hospital, but has since been discharged as his injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

"A 23-year-old man was arrested for driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, and any bus drivers in the area at the time to come forward and assist with the inquiry.

"Were you in the area and witness the collision or have dashcam footage that would help officers with their enquiries?"

Following the incident, a spokesperson for Aston Parish Council posted on their public Facebook page and said they have spoken to the lights installation company, who informed them that the two engineers were on a cherry picker when the accident occurred. They added: "Two engineers were taken to hospital one has now left hospital and the other is in a critical condition.

"The Parish Council send their thoughts and prayers to the injured gentleman, his family and colleagues."

Main Street in Swallownest was closed for several hours yesterday (Saturday, December 2, 2023) as officers from the force carried out crash investigation work.

Anyone who can help with the appeal is asked to pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Members of the public are asked to quote incident number 1020 of December 1, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.