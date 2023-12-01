The decision has sparked a boom in interest in the outdoor market before Christmas

A council chief has welcomed the return of traders to Sheffield’s outdoor market after a U-turn by the landlord.

Coun Joe Otten said it was “great to see” an influx of new stallholders after NewRiver allowed them to return Monday to Wednesday, until December 24.

Flower seller Andrew Millard says takings are 75 per cent down at Moorfoot compared to The Moor.

But The Star understands the move is only temporary and a ban on trading will resume after Christmas - dashing the hopes of many.

In March, NewRiver cleared traders off The Moor in the early part of the week to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’ at surrounding shops.

The decision sparked a row with landowner Sheffield City Council which considered suing the firm. A lease agreement protects the market Thursday to Saturday.

Coun Otten, chair of the waste and street scene committee, said: “The council and NewRiver are pleased to offer market traders the opportunity to trade for six days a week until December 24.

“As a result, we’re seeing traders choosing to increase their days from three to six, and we’re also seeing new traders sign-up, so shoppers will have more stalls and products to choose from during the festive period.

“This development is great to see, and traders interested in trading six days per week up to Christmas Eve should contact [email protected] as soon as possible and we’ll get them quickly signed up.”

Daily charges are £15 Monday to Wednesday, he added.

Florist Andrew Millard was the first to return to the Moor, on Tuesday this week. He said it came after he complained about a huge Santa’s Grotto obscuring the market.

He said: “I’m expecting 20 stalls down here next Tuesday when word gets out. This is most traders’ busiest time and The Moor is where the market should be.

“I’m pushing for it to be made permanent.”

A NewRiver spokesperson said: “With the support of the council we can confirm that market traders on The Moor have been given the opportunity to trade six days a week over the festive period.