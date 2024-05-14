Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two fire crews were sent out to the dramatic incident, which took place after a car left the road and ended in up in a stream.

Two children had to be rescued from a car that ended up in a stream, after leaving a busy Sheffield road.

Two fire crews rescued two children from a car had left the road and ended up in a stream near The Common, Sheffield after a call was received at 5.06pm yesterday (May 13, 2024). Stock picture of firefighers at work

The incident took place at around 5pm yesterday (Monday, May 13, 2024).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Two fire crews rescued two children from a car had left the road and ended up in a stream near The Common, Sheffield after a call was received at 5.06pm.

“The incident had been dealt with by 6pm.