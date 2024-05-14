Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s looking grim in Sheffield this week

Sheffield is in store for a wet week ahead with rain forecast every day until Sunday.

The Steel City was treated to a balmy weekend on May 11-12 with unbroken sunshine and high temperatures - but that’s all over now.

Residents woke up today (May 14) to a downpour of spring rain and forecasters say it is set to return every day until Sunday.

Here is the forecast for the week ahead.

A balmy weekend May weekend has given way to a week of rain in Sheffield as of today (May 14, 2024).

Sheffield weather week of May 14, 2024

Tuesday, May 14, 2024: The morning’s heavy rain should turn to scattered showers starting at around 11am before coming to an abrupt halt at around 2pm. No more rain is predicted until 7am on Wednesday with a dry and cloudy night. Highs of 16C and gentle breeze of around 15mph throughout the day.

Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Sheffield is in for a wet and dreary Wednesday. The rain will return at around 7am will be ‘on-off’ for the rest of the day until around 9pm. nevertheless, it should be lighter than what has been seen on Tuesday. Highs of 15C and a very light breeze.

Thursday, May 16, 2024: A bit sunnier and a good deal warmer. Sunshine will break through the clouds towards midday and temperatures could reach as high as 19C by the afternoon. Scattered showers likely to arrive by around 4pm and remain until the early evening. Likely to be a muggy day.

Friday, May 17, 2024: Another muggy day with sunshine breaking through the clouds by the late afternoon and highs of 18C. More rain is expected by 1pm with a gentle breeze.