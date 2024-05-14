Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have been called out after reports of a late night shooting on a Sheffield estate

Police are on the scene after reports of a shooting on a Sheffield estate last night.

South Yorkshire Police have officers at the scene in Batemoor after reports of the incident last night, with firearms officers and dog handlers reported to have been on the scene.

Part of the estate is still taped off today while officers carry out their investigations.

File picture shows a police van in Batemoor last year (archive image)

Police said in a statement today: “We were called yesterday (Monday 13 May) at 11.20pm to reports of a firearms discharge in the Batemoor area of Sheffield.

“Officers including our armed response officers and the National Police Air Service attended and a scene is currently in place on White Thorn View while officers conduct their work.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1209 of 13 May 2024.”

The police helicopter was drafted in to search for a suspect after the incident was reported.

The aircraft was reported to have been seen over areas including Batemoor and Woodhouse during the night, as well as police cars on the ground, as officers responded to the incident.

South Yorkshire Police had called it out for assistance finding a suspect.

The National Police Air Service confirmed their involvement in the incident, which lasted into the early hours of today.